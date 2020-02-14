Emergent Biosolu Shares Up 11.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EBS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Emergent Biosolu (NYSE:EBS) on January 10th, 2020 at $56.82. In approximately 1 month, Emergent Biosolu has returned 11.73% as of today's recent price of $63.48.

Emergent Biosolu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.45 and a 52-week low of $39.11 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $63.48 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 1.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of medical countermeasures for biological and chemical threats as well as emerging infectious diseases. Emergent also develops and commercializes therapeutics and other specialty products for hospitals and clinics.

