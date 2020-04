Emc Ins Group Has Returned 44.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EMCI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Emc Ins Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) on November 7th, 2018 at $24.96. In approximately 18 months, Emc Ins Group has returned 44.27% as of today's recent price of $36.01.

Over the past year, Emc Ins Group has traded in a range of $30.99 to $36.31 and is now at $36.01, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company provides property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, nonstandard risk automobile insurance, and excess and surplus lines insurance. EMC Insurance serves customers in the State of Iowa.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Emc Ins Group shares.

Log in and add Emc Ins Group (EMCI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.