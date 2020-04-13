Ellie Mae Inc Has Returned 48.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ELLI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) on January 10th, 2019 at $66.91. In approximately 15 months, Ellie Mae Inc has returned 47.96% as of today's recent price of $98.99.

Over the past year, Ellie Mae Inc has traded in a range of $98.80 to $99.00 and is now at $98.99, 0% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides electronic mortgage origination in the United States. The Company offers network and technology solutions which help streamline and automate the mortgage origination process. Ellie Mae's network connects mortgage professionals to mortgage lenders, investors, and service providers.

