Ellie Mae Inc Up 48.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ELLI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) on January 10th, 2019 at $66.91. In approximately 16 months, Ellie Mae Inc has returned 47.96% as of today's recent price of $98.99.

Ellie Mae Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.00 and a 52-week low of $98.97 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $98.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides electronic mortgage origination in the United States. The Company offers network and technology solutions which help streamline and automate the mortgage origination process. Ellie Mae's network connects mortgage professionals to mortgage lenders, investors, and service providers.

