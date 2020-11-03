Eli Lilly & Co Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LLY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) on February 25th, 2020 at $136.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co has returned 2.73% as of today's recent price of $140.66.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.87 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $140.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

