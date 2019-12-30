Eli Lilly & Co Up 15.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LLY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) on October 31st, 2019 at $113.34. In approximately 2 months, Eli Lilly & Co has returned 15.56% as of today's recent price of $130.97.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $137.00 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $130.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eli Lilly & Co shares.

