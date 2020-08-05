Electronic Arts Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) on March 24th, 2020 at $100.73. In approximately 1 month, Electronic Arts has returned 14.42% as of today's recent price of $115.25.

Electronic Arts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.79 and a 52-week low of $73.74 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $115.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 0.79% higher over the past week, respectively.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, publishes, and distributes branded interactive entertainment software worldwide for video game consoles, personal computers, handheld game players, and cellular handsets. The Company also provides online game-related services.

