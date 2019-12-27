Electromed Inc. Shares Up 49.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ELMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Electromed Inc. (:ELMD) on September 5th, 2019 at $5.92. In approximately 4 months, Electromed Inc. has returned 49.49% as of today's recent price of $8.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Electromed Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.75 and a high of $10.99 and are now at $8.85, 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Electromed Inc. shares.

Log in and add Electromed Inc. (ELMD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.