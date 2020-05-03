El Paso Electric Has Returned 2.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) on June 3rd, 2019 at $66.36. In approximately 9 months, El Paso Electric has returned 2.55% as of today's recent price of $68.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of El Paso Electric have traded between a low of $56.80 and a high of $74.44 and are now at $68.05, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

El Paso Electric Company generates, distributes, and transmits electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. The Company also serves wholesale customers in Texas, New Mexico, California, and Mexico. El Paso Electric owns and has partial ownership interests in electrical generating facilities.

