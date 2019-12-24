Ehealth Inc Shares Up 54.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EHTH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) on October 21st, 2019 at $61.83. In approximately 2 months, Ehealth Inc has returned 53.97% as of today's recent price of $95.19.

Over the past year, Ehealth Inc has traded in a range of $34.04 to $112.22 and is now at $95.19, 180% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% higher and 2.86% higher over the past week, respectively.

eHealth, Inc. sells health insurance over the Internet. The Company serves individuals, families, and small businesses. eHealth offers short-term, dental, vision, group, life, accident, critical illness, pet, and travel insurance services. eHealth serves customers in the United States.

