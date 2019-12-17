Ehealth Inc Has Returned 57.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EHTH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) on October 21st, 2019 at $61.83. In approximately 2 months, Ehealth Inc has returned 57.59% as of today's recent price of $97.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ehealth Inc have traded between a low of $34.04 and a high of $112.22 and are now at $95.01, which is 179% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

eHealth, Inc. sells health insurance over the Internet. The Company serves individuals, families, and small businesses. eHealth offers short-term, dental, vision, group, life, accident, critical illness, pet, and travel insurance services. eHealth serves customers in the United States.

