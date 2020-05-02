Ehealth Inc Has Returned 10.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EHTH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) on January 21st, 2020 at $97.46. In approximately 2 weeks, Ehealth Inc has returned 10.65% as of today's recent price of $107.84.

Over the past year, Ehealth Inc has traded in a range of $34.04 to $130.00 and is now at $108.16, 218% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

eHealth, Inc. sells health insurance over the Internet. The Company serves individuals, families, and small businesses. eHealth offers short-term, dental, vision, group, life, accident, critical illness, pet, and travel insurance services. eHealth serves customers in the United States.

