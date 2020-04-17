SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enterprise Finan (NASDAQ:EFSC) on January 27th, 2020 at $45.12. In approximately 3 months, Enterprise Finan has returned 39.36% as of today's recent price of $27.36.

Over the past year, Enterprise Finan has traded in a range of $24.13 to $48.81 and is now at $27.36, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is a financial holding company that provides banking and other services. The Company, through Enterprise Bank, provides a full line of commercial banking and related services through several offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, both located in Missouri. Enterprise also, through Enterprise Trust, provides investment, trust, and financial advisory services.

