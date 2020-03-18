Edwards Life Down 23.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) on December 10th, 2019 at $230.82. In approximately 3 months, Edwards Life has returned 23.58% as of today's recent price of $176.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edwards Life have traded between the current low of $162.19 and a high of $247.64 and are now at $174.80. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease. The Company's products include tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair products, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. Edwards supplies its products to customers located worldwide.

