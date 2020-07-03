Edison Intl Shares (EIX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) on November 14th, 2019 at $69.45. In approximately 4 months, Edison Intl has returned 2.67% as of today's recent price of $67.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Edison Intl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $78.93 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

