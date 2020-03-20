Edison Intl Shares Down 33.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (EIX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) on February 27th, 2020 at $72.03. In approximately 3 weeks, Edison Intl has returned 33.35% as of today's recent price of $48.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edison Intl have traded between a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 and are now at $48.72, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

