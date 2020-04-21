Edison Intl (EIX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) on March 25th, 2020 at $53.41. In approximately 4 weeks, Edison Intl has returned 8.26% as of today's recent price of $57.82.

Edison Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.93 and a 52-week low of $43.63 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $57.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

