Edison Intl Up 10.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EIX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) on November 14th, 2019 at $69.45. In approximately 3 months, Edison Intl has returned 10.52% as of today's recent price of $76.75.

Edison Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.49 and a 52-week low of $54.99 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $76.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

