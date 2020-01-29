Edgewell Persona Has Returned 9.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC) on January 8th, 2020 at $29.08. In approximately 3 weeks, Edgewell Persona has returned 9.53% as of today's recent price of $26.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edgewell Persona have traded between the current low of $25.90 and a high of $46.55 and are now at $26.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company operates as a personal care company. The Company manufactures and distributes feminine, infant, skin, pet, and sun care products, as well as shaving products. Edgewell Personal Care serves customers worldwide.

