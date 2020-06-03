Echostar Corp-A Down 14.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SATS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS) on February 5th, 2020 at $39.63. In approximately 1 month, Echostar Corp-A has returned 14.83% as of today's recent price of $33.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Echostar Corp-A have traded between the current low of $33.36 and a high of $46.74 and are now at $33.75. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

EchoStar Corporation manufactures broadcast satellite receivers and antennas and offers commercial satellite services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Echostar Corp-A.

Log in and add Echostar Corp-A (SATS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.