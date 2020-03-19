Ebay Inc Has Returned 17.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EBAY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on October 2nd, 2019 at $38.28. In approximately 6 months, Ebay Inc has returned 17.27% as of today's recent price of $31.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between a low of $27.28 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $30.67, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

