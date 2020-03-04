Ebay Inc Down 23.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EBAY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on October 2nd, 2019 at $38.28. In approximately 6 months, Ebay Inc has returned 23.72% as of today's recent price of $29.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between a low of $26.02 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $28.94, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

