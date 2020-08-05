Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ETV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) on March 30th, 2020 at $12.05. In approximately 1 month, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has returned 11.08% as of today's recent price of $13.38.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has traded in a range of $8.74 to $15.67 and is now at $13.38, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund.

