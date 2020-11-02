Eaton Vance Corp Shares Up 10.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) on October 15th, 2019 at $44.45. In approximately 4 months, Eaton Vance Corp has returned 10.57% as of today's recent price of $49.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eaton Vance Corp have traded between a low of $36.84 and a high of $49.83 and are now at $49.15, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eaton Vance Corp shares.

Log in and add Eaton Vance Corp (EV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.