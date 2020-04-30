Eaton Vance Corp Up 16.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) on March 25th, 2020 at $31.03. In approximately 1 month, Eaton Vance Corp has returned 16.63% as of today's recent price of $36.19.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Corp has traded in a range of $23.59 to $51.79 and is now at $36.19, 53% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 2.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eaton Vance Corp shares.

