Eaton Corp Plc Shares Up 27.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ETN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) on October 11th, 2019 at $81.46. In approximately 4 months, Eaton Corp Plc has returned 27.13% as of today's recent price of $103.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eaton Corp Plc have traded between a low of $74.29 and a high of $104.97 and are now at $103.55, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eaton Corporation PLC manufactures engineered products for the industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. The Company offers hydraulic products and fluid connectors, electrical power distribution and control equipment, truck drivetrain systems, engine components, and a wide variety of controls. Eaton conducts business worldwide.

