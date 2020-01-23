Easterly Governm Shares Up 44.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA) on January 10th, 2019 at $16.84. In approximately 13 months, Easterly Governm has returned 44.24% as of today's recent price of $24.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Easterly Governm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.90 and a high of $24.29 and are now at $24.29, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust, and REIT, focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies that serve essential U.S. Government functions.

