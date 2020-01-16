Easterly Governm Shares Up 39.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA) on January 10th, 2019 at $16.84. In approximately 12 months, Easterly Governm has returned 39.61% as of today's recent price of $23.51.

Easterly Governm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.82 and a 52-week low of $16.81 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $23.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust, and REIT, focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies that serve essential U.S. Government functions.

