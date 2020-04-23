Easterly Governm Shares Up 13.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA) on March 27th, 2020 at $24.05. In approximately 4 weeks, Easterly Governm has returned 13.60% as of today's recent price of $27.32.

Easterly Governm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.70 and a 52-week low of $17.20 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $27.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust, and REIT, focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies that serve essential U.S. Government functions.

