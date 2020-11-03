East West Bncrp Has Returned 25.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EWBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) on February 24th, 2020 at $43.87. In approximately 2 weeks, East West Bncrp has returned 25.07% as of today's recent price of $32.87.

In the past 52 weeks, East West Bncrp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.85 and a high of $54.00 and are now at $32.87, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

