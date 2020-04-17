East West Bncrp (EWBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) on February 24th, 2020 at $43.87. In approximately 2 months, East West Bncrp has returned 41.94% as of today's recent price of $25.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of East West Bncrp have traded between a low of $22.55 and a high of $52.97 and are now at $25.11, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

