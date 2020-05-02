Earthstone Ene-A Down 9.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ESTE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Earthstone Ene-A (NYSE:ESTE) on January 14th, 2020 at $5.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Earthstone Ene-A has returned 9.04% as of today's recent price of $5.03.

Over the past year, Earthstone Ene-A has traded in a range of $3.00 to $7.94 and is now at $5.03, 68% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Earthstone Energy Inc. acquires, exploits, develops, and operates oil and natural gas properties. The Company's exploration activities are located in the North Dakota and Montana portions of the Williston basin, the Denver-Julesburg basin of Colorado, the southern portions of Texas, and along the on-shore portions of the Gulf Coast.

