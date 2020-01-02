Eagle Pharmaceut Shares (EGRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eagle Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:EGRX) on December 12th, 2019 at $59.48. In approximately 2 months, Eagle Pharmaceut has returned 9.52% as of today's recent price of $53.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Eagle Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $97.15 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Delaware is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and distributes injectable products, primarily in the critical care and oncology areas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals offers its products to the healthcare and medical industries.

