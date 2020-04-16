Eagle Materials Up -0.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EXP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) on March 26th, 2020 at $55.88. In approximately 3 weeks, Eagle Materials has returned 0.13% as of today's recent price of $55.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eagle Materials have traded between a low of $41.83 and a high of $96.45 and are now at $55.80, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes cement, gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates. The Company's products are used in the construction of homes, commercial and industrial buildings, and governmental buildings across the United States.

