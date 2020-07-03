Dynegy Inc Shares Up 40.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DYN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dynegy Inc (NYSE:DYN) on May 19th, 2017 at $9.10. In approximately 34 months, Dynegy Inc has returned 40.77% as of today's recent price of $12.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynegy Inc have traded between a low of $5.84 and a high of $13.81 and are now at $12.81, which is 119% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dynegy Inc. provides electricity to markets and customers throughout the United States. The Company offers electric energy distribution, capacity, and ancillary services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities.

