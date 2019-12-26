Dynavax Technolo Shares Up 40.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DVAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 2 months, Dynavax Technolo has returned 40.10% as of today's recent price of $6.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynavax Technolo have traded between a low of $3.20 and a high of $21.85 and are now at $6.69, which is 109% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation discovers, develops, and seeking to commercialize products based on immunostimulatory sequences. The Company developes products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious, and chronic inflammatory diseases using approaches that alter immune system responses in specific ways.

