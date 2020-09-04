Dycom Inds Has Returned 41.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY) on March 25th, 2020 at $20.20. In approximately 2 weeks, Dycom Inds has returned 41.63% as of today's recent price of $28.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dycom Inds have traded between a low of $12.24 and a high of $60.55 and are now at $28.61, which is 134% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications and infrastructure industry. The Company offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services to telecommunications providers and electric and gas utilities, as well as underground facility locating services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dycom Inds shares.

Log in and add Dycom Inds (DY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.