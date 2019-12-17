Dxp Enterprises Has Returned 17.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DXPE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dxp Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) on October 29th, 2019 at $35.20. In approximately 2 months, Dxp Enterprises has returned 17.62% as of today's recent price of $41.40.

Dxp Enterprises share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.00 and a 52-week low of $19.61 and are now trading 111% above that low price at $41.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.00% higher over the past week, respectively.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. of Texas provides maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. The Company provides fluid handling equipment, power transmission, general mill and safety supplies, and electrical products.

