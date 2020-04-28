Dunkin' Brands G Shares Up 13.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DNKN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) on March 25th, 2020 at $53.66. In approximately 1 month, Dunkin' Brands G has returned 13.80% as of today's recent price of $61.06.

Dunkin' Brands G share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.78 and a 52-week low of $38.51 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $61.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. franchises quick service restaurants (""QSRs"") serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as ice cream. The Company operates primarily in the breakfast part of the day within the QSR segment of the restaurant industry. Dunkin' Brands Group operates worldwide.

