Dun & Bradstreet Shares Up 12.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DNB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) on July 19th, 2018 at $129.00. In approximately 18 months, Dun & Bradstreet has returned 12.36% as of today's recent price of $144.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Dun & Bradstreet share prices have been bracketed by a low of $142.12 and a high of $144.99 and are now at $144.95, 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides business information and technology solutions. The Company's customers use these solutions in order to reduce credit risk, find profitable business partners, manage business relationships and collect cash and receivables. Dun & Bradstreet's database contains information on public and private companies around the world.

