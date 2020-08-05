Duke Realty Corp Shares Up 8.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) on March 27th, 2020 at $31.12. In approximately 1 month, Duke Realty Corp has returned 8.05% as of today's recent price of $33.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Duke Realty Corp have traded between a low of $25.19 and a high of $38.88 and are now at $33.62, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

