Duke Realty Corp Has Returned 34.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) on January 10th, 2019 at $26.90. In approximately 13 months, Duke Realty Corp has returned 34.20% as of today's recent price of $36.10.

Duke Realty Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Duke Realty Corp shares.

Log in and add Duke Realty Corp (DRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.