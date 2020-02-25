Du Pont (Ei) Shares Down 19.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Du Pont (Ei) (:DD) on January 6th, 2020 at $62.09. In approximately 2 months, Du Pont (Ei) has returned 19.21% as of today's recent price of $50.16.

In the past 52 weeks, Du Pont (Ei) share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.93 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $52.43, 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a global chemical and life sciences company, with businesses that include agriculture and industrial biotechnology, chemistry, biology, materials science, and manufacturing. The Company operates globally and offers a wide range of products and services for markets including agriculture and food, building and construction, electronics and communications.

