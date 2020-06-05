Dsw Inc-Cl A Shares Down 14.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DSW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dsw Inc-Cl A (NYSE:DSW) on March 12th, 2019 at $26.16. In approximately 14 months, Dsw Inc-Cl A has returned 14.41% as of today's recent price of $22.39.

Dsw Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.19 and a 52-week low of $21.82 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $22.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

DSW Inc. operates as a specialty branded footwear retailer operating in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A.

