Dsw Inc-Cl A Has Returned 14.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DSW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dsw Inc-Cl A (NYSE:DSW) on March 12th, 2019 at $26.16. In approximately 14 months, Dsw Inc-Cl A has returned 13.95% as of today's recent price of $22.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Dsw Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.82 and a high of $23.19 and are now at $22.51, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

DSW Inc. operates as a specialty branded footwear retailer operating in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A.

Log in and add Dsw Inc-Cl A (DSW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.