Dsw Inc-Cl A Down 14.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DSW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dsw Inc-Cl A (NYSE:DSW) on March 12th, 2019 at $26.16. In approximately 12 months, Dsw Inc-Cl A has returned 14.41% as of today's recent price of $22.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Dsw Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.21 and a high of $25.59 and are now at $22.39, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

DSW Inc. operates as a specialty branded footwear retailer operating in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men.

