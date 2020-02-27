Dst Systems Inc Has Returned 15.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dst Systems Inc (NYSE:DST) on January 10th, 2018 at $72.99. In approximately 26 months, Dst Systems Inc has returned 15.07% as of today's recent price of $83.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dst Systems Inc have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $83.99, which is -100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

DST Systems, Inc. provides information processing and computer software services and products. The Company's operating segments include financial services, customer management, and output solutions. DST data center provides information-processing services to support the products within each operating segment.

