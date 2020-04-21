Dst Systems Inc Up 15.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dst Systems Inc (NYSE:DST) on January 10th, 2018 at $72.99. In approximately 28 months, Dst Systems Inc has returned 15.07% as of today's recent price of $83.99.

Over the past year, Dst Systems Inc has traded in a range of $0.00 to $0.00 and is now at $83.99, -100% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

DST Systems, Inc. provides information processing and computer software services and products. The Company's operating segments include financial services, customer management, and output solutions. DST data center provides information-processing services to support the products within each operating segment.

