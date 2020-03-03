Dsp Group Inc Down 5.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DSPG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) on January 31st, 2020 at $14.70. In approximately 1 month, Dsp Group Inc has returned 4.97% as of today's recent price of $13.97.

Over the past year, Dsp Group Inc has traded in a range of $10.54 to $16.30 and is now at $13.97, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops and markets system-on-chips solutions for converged communications targeting mobile devices, home automation and security systems, home gateways, cordless phones, and enterprise internet protocol phones.

