Downtrend Call Working As Zumiez Inc Stock Falls 46.3% (ZUMZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) on February 26th, 2020 at $29.51. In approximately 1 month, Zumiez Inc has returned 46.30% as of today's recent price of $15.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zumiez Inc have traded between a low of $11.43 and a high of $35.47 and are now at $17.18, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

Zumiez Inc., is a specialty retailer of action sports related apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Zumiez Inc.

